Gujarat: RT-PCR test mandatory for people returning to Surat post Diwali holidays

Published: 27th October 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image for representation (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

SURAT: In an attempt to prevent rise in COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Gujarat's Surat city has made it mandatory for people to carry RT-PCR test reports while returning to the city after Diwali holidays, an official said on Wednesday.

The test is mandatory for everyone, irrespective of whether they have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), locals returning to the city post the Diwali holidays will have to mandatorily carry their RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

The precaution is being taken to ensure that the city doesn't see any spike in COVID-19 cases, it said.

A large number of people, especially migrant workers engaged in the city's diamond and textile units, visit their hometowns during Diwali and people also go on vacations.

An appeal has been made for people to get their mandatory RT-PCR test done, not more than 72 hours before their entry to the city after vacationing, said Pradeep Umarigar, municipal officer of health, SMC.

"We also appeal to people to take their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before going on vacations.

Those who have recently tested COVID-19 positive will be given a relaxation," the official said.

The SMC will deploy teams at the airport, bus stands and road entry points to check the RT-PCR test reports of people returning to the city, he said, adding that the civic body will also provide facilities for RT-PCR tests for people who were unable to get tested earlier.

