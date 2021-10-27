STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

He can get me shot, says Nitish in response to Lalu's 'visarjan' remark

The war of words between the two leaders started a couple of days after Prasad reached Patna after a gap of three years and said he will campaign for the by-polls.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: After RJD president Lalu Prasad commented that he will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the October 30 by-elections, the JD(U) leader retorted that the former can get him shot but cannot do anything else.

The war of words between the two leaders started a couple of days after Prasad reached Patna after a gap of three years and said he will campaign for the by-polls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats.

"I will ensure the 'visarjan' of Nitish Kumar and the NDA in the state," Prasad said about the chief minister, his arch-rival whose JD(U) seeks to retain the two seats.

The RJD boss is scheduled to campaign for RJD candidates in the constituencies on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on Prasad's remark, Kumar said, "If he wants, he can get me shot. He cannot do anything else. People have not forgotten the jungle raj in the state during his tenure. Let him say whatever he is saying. The NDA is winning both the seats."

The RJD which has the largest number of MLAs in the 243-strong assembly has been claiming that it will wrest the two seats from the ruling NDA and trigger a "khela" (upheaval) in the state's politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Nitish Kumar RJD JDU
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp