Income tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore issued during this fiscal: CBDT

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 27,965 crore in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,987 crore in 1,70,424 cases, according to an official Twitter post.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Wednesday. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021."

"This includes 46.09 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,657.40 crore," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

Income tax refunds CBDT
