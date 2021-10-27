STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some countries trying to gain greater 'domination' over global commons: Indian Navy chief 

He said the Indian Navy has prioritised certain elements in its efforts to play a more constructive and stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific.

Published: 27th October 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The chief of Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday pointed to the changing strategies and the reorientations taking place in the Indo-Pacific. Admiral Singh also pointed to attempts to have 'domination and control' over the global commons.

Admiral Karambir Singh said, "When we talk of the contours of the Indo-Pacific, we all know the increasing relevance of the Indo-Pacific …That it is the centre-of-gravity of global geo-politics and economics."

That most nations are articulating and reorienting strategies to the Indo-Pacific, added the navy Chief while addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021 (IPRD-2021) organised by Indian Navy in collaboration with the think tank National Maritime Foundation.

The Indo-Pacific region is important as it houses 61 per cent of the global population; contributes to 62 per cent of global GDP; and encompasses 63 per cent of the world's island nations. It washes the shores of six of the globe’s seven continents.

With seas as the lifelines of global trade and prosperity, and nearly 50 per cent of global trade passing through the Indo-Pacific, most nations within - and beyond - the Indo-Pacific have a core interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific free for commerce.

Pointing to the attempts, without naming China, of domination over global commons the chief said it is turning the global commons into contested seas. "What we are seeing today, is some States applying land centric territorial mindset to the basic idea of the global commons; attempting to seek greater domination and control," he said.

"And, therefore, the increasing challenge to international rules, regulations and reinterpretation of such conventions, which is turning the global commons into contested seas," the chief added.

Talking about competition in the Indo- Pacific region Admiral Singh said it is diversifying. "As the basic precepts of a maritime Indo-Pacific are challenged, competition in the Indo-Pacific is also becoming more diverse, involving levers of diplomacy, commerce, ideology, values, science and technology – apart from the military. In sum, Indo-Pacific brings with it attendant and evolving challenges where the rules of the game are changing," he said.

As the competition becomes more intense in the Indo-Pacific, the value of cooperation will become even more, and not less, significant, said the Indian Navy chief. "When we look at the Indo-Pacific, any contest in its dominant maritime domain will definitely impact every country, not just the contenders… because this calls into question the very interpretation of the rules-based order that regulates global exchanges. And, therefore the need to cooperate in upholding the rules-based system," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karambir Singh India Pacific waters Indian Navy Indo Pacific strategies Indo Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp