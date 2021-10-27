STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Makes no sense': Congress drops no-alcohol clause from membership form of workers

Sources said that there was also a headcount of leaders present at the meeting who consume alcohol and over 50 per cent said they drink while some remained mum.

Published: 27th October 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After several leaders flagged that the clause of abstention from alcohol in the membership form for new workers is not feasible in present times, the Congress decided to drop it.

The matter was raised at the meeting of AICC general secretaries, in charges and state chiefs chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss membership drives, upcoming assembly elections and agitation against the BJP government.

Punjab in charge and Rajasthan MLA Harish Chaudhary, Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Assam in charge Jitendra Singh were among others who highlighted the high alcohol consumption in the states which they taking care of and also in their own states.

During the meeting, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said it makes no sense in present times to have the abstention clause and then asked for a show of hands of people in the room who drink.

Sources said that there was also a headcount of leaders present at the meeting who consume alcohol and over 50 per cent said they drink while some remained mum.

“It was decided to immediately drop the clause,” a party insider said.

The grand old party is planning to launch a membership drive from November 1 to till March 31 next year before the organisational elections are held.

Those willing to take primary membership of the party were supposed to give a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs.   

Clarifying the rule meant for new members, senior leader and Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that it was an old form and was part of the party constitution.

The clause in the membership form has not been changed for the last several decades, the party veteran added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Alcohol
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp