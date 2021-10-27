Meghalaya council to ensure equal share of parental property

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In matrilineal Meghalaya, an autonomous district council is set to tweak a customary practice of passing on property to the youngest daughter.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) found no justification in the youngest daughter being handed over the family property in its entirety if siblings are also taking care of the parents.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 will guarantee the equal distribution of the parents’ property among siblings.

The change, if effected, will be significant considering that the customary laws of traditional institutions are virtually unalterable in the tribal societies of the northeast.

KHADC chief, Titosstarwell Chyne said transferring the parents’ property often becomes problematic when the siblings are all males or if a couple does not have a child.

He said there have been cases where in the absence of a genuine heir, the clans staked claim to the property.

There have been cases of litigations after the parents were dragged to court by children, Chyne said.

He said the objective behind bringing the bill was to ensure that the siblings – both male and female – have equal rights to the family property.

He said the bill would have a provision where the parents can decide on their heir vis-à-vis the transfer of property.

The bill will have another provision that will deprive a sibling of the right to the property if she marries a non-tribal and accepts the spouse’s culture and tradition.

“We are yet to read the Bill’s fine print as it has not been put in the public domain yet. But if the intention of the council is to bring in a law, making the distribution of property equitable for all Khasi children, male and female, it is in that sense noteworthy,” she said.

