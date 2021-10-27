STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pegasus row: CM Gehlot hails SC decision, says will 'expose' Modi government

Earlier, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:04 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of appointing a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the Pegasus snooping row, saying it will expose "undemocratic activities" of PM Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The SC order came on pleas seeking independent probe into reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

"This is not only a case of breach of privacy but also of playing with national security. The truth will come out from the investigation of the Supreme Court and undemocratic activities of the Modi government will be exposed in front of the country," Gehlot tweeted.

He said in the SC, the Centre could not even give a clear answer regarding the use of the spyware due to which the apex court had to form a committee of cyber experts under the chairmanship of a retired judge.

