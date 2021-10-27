Punjab Cabinet to summon special session of Assembly on November 8 to discuss key issues

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said a special session of the Punjab Assembly would be held on November 8 to discuss vital issues including opposing the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the international border besides repealing the three farm laws, as the state cabinet approved summoning of the 16th Special Session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Notably, this decision has been taken in light of the consensus that emerged in the all-party meeting held on October 25, where it was unanimously decided to convene a special session of the assembly in this regard. This decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held at Circuit House in Ludhiana this morning.

In another significant decision, the cabinet also gave approval to the Punjab Anti Red Tape Rules, 2021 framed by the Governance Reforms and Public Grievances department to carry out the purposes of the Punjab Anti Red Tape Act,

2021, which was notified and came into effect on April 6.

The act shall be applicable to all departments and their attached or subordinate offices including all units of local self-government, boards, corporations, public sector enterprises, societies, trusts, commissions or autonomous bodies

established or constituted by an act of the State Legislature or whose expenditure is met from the consolidated fund of the state. It shall also ensure that all the aforesaid entities would mandatorily simplify their process to reduce the burden of compliances by at least 50% within a period of six months of the commencement of this Act. Likewise, the act would also provide for disciplinary as well as financial penalties against erring officials for violations committed under this act.

In a bid to promote ease of doing business in the state, the cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the amendments in the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 for inclusion of expansion by existing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under

the purview of the act. The amendment in the said act provides an enabling eco-system for self-declaration, exemptions, speedier approvals and inspections for existing MSMEs to expand and operate in the state. All the existing enterprises undertaking expansion shall be eligible to get a certificate of in-principle approval for 7 services covered under the act, to be issued within five working days to existing units in Focal Points and within 20 working days to existing units outside Focal Points.

Other Cabinet decisions

Allowed faceless assessment of GST and VAT, now traders and industrialists need not go to the taxation offices for this purpose anymore.

Abolished Institutional Tax.

The pending cases of VAT for the Financial Year 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 would be considered only 30 per cent of the total demand. In such cases, 20% would be recovered in the first year and the balance 80 per cent in the next year.

One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for defaulters to be introduced in Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Punjab Financial Corporation (PFC) and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC).

An amnesty scheme would also be brought for the plot holders of Punjab State Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC).

Fixed charges on electricity connections for Medium Scale Industries have been slashed to 50 per cent.

Exhibition Centre to come up at Amritsar.

Film City to be set up near Chandigarh.