Section 144 clamped in Tripura's Panisagar and Dharmatala sub-divisions after violence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities in BJP-ruled Tripura clamped Section 144 of the CrPC in two sub-divisions after a procession, taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday against the series of attacks on the religious institutions of minority communities in neighbouring Bangladesh, turned violent.

Official sources said that the measures were taken as there was a strong apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquility. The violence was reported from Panisagar and Dharmatala sub-divisions in North Tripura district. The protestors allegedly pelted stones at a mosque and torched some houses and shops.

1/4



Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Tripura Police requests every citizen of Tripura to help it in maintaining law and order and peace in Tripura.#Tripura — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 27, 2021

In a series of tweets, the Tripura police said some elements were spreading rumours. "Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal," the police tweeted.

"We request people of all communities not to support & subscribe to such fake IDs and do not spread such fake pictures. We have already registered cases and Legal action will be taken against all those spreading fake news and communally sensitive rumours," another tweet reads.

Two cases were registered in connection with the violence. One was registered suo motu by the administration while the other was registered based on an FIR filed by some minority organisations, demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The Left parties and the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of supporting the right wing organisations to gain political mileage in the civic elections to be held next month and the Assembly elections in 2023. The BJP rubbished the charge. The party said action would be taken against all those involved in the violence.

For the past few days, the VHP has been staging protests in parts of the state against the incidents in Bangladesh.

