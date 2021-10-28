STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5 killed, one injured after two motorcycles collide head-on in Jharkhand

Three persons died on the spot after the two motorcycles collided head-on, while two others were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Published: 28th October 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GARHWA: Five people were killed and one was injured on Thursday when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 am at Sijo More on National Highway 343, a senior officer said.

Three persons died on the spot after the two motorcycles collided head-on, while two others were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, Ranka Police Station inspector in-charge Rameshwar Upadhyay said.

The injured person has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he said.

The deceased and the injured have not been identified, the officer said.

"An investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to identify the victims," Upadhyay added.

