Court to decide on November 2 whether to take cognisance of plea seeking FIR against Haryana CM

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and to create 500-600-1,000 volunteers.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will decide on November 2 whether to take cognisance of a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members earlier this month to use criminal force against the protesting farmers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta reserved the order after hearing the submissions made by the petitioner and advocate Amit Sahni, who alleged that a controversial video of the chief minister and BJP member was recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to the party's 'Kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3.

The court adjourned the matter for November 2, when it will decide whether to hear the matter further.

The petition had accused that Khattar has allegedly committed an offence under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and to create 500-600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.

The petition urged the court to summon Khattar and punish him under law, and also direct the police officials concerned to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR.

