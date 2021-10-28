STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully vaccinated Maha Home Min Dilip Patil tests positive for COVID-19 second time in one year

Published: 28th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a year.

He had taken both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

Walse Patil in a Twitter post on Thursday said after experiencing mild symptoms, he decided to get tested for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor's advice.

I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur & Amravati tour, & other programs, to get themselves tested," he tweeted.

The NCP leader had tested positive for the viral infection in October last year also.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 66,06,536 and death toll reached 1,40,098, the state health department earlier said.

The state now has 19,480 active patients while 1,72,600 people are in home quarantine and 933 in institutional quarantine, as per official data.

