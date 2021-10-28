STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamya Punjabi excited to start her political journey with Congress

A day ago, Kamya was inducted into the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap.

Published: 28th October 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kamya Shalabh Dang with Jagtap Bhai

Actress Kamya Shalabh Dang with Jagtap Bhai (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kamya Punjabi is extremely happy to make her foray into politics with the Congress party.

On Thursday, Kamya took to Twitter to update fans about the new chapter in her life.

She wrote, "A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @BhaiJagtap1 bhai @tehseenp @INCMumbai @INCIndia for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji."

A day ago, Kamya was inducted into the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, along with other members of the Congress, were also present at the event.

Kamya is best known for her stint in TV shows such as 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She had also participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2013. 

