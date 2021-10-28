Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh Rajput, BJP MP Ganesh Singh booked for poll code violation

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh and a ruling BJP MP are among four persons who have been booked for alleged poll code violation ahead of the Assembly bypoll on October 30.

While state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput has been booked u/s 188 IPC by the Alirajpur police, the BJP MP Ganesh Singh and his two personal assistants have been booked u/s 188 and 34 IPC and Section 126 of the Representation of People Act by Satna district police.

Both Rajput and Singh (both being outsiders in bypoll-bound seats) were found to be present in the Jobat-ST constituency and Raigaon-SC seat respectively, even after close of campaigning on Wednesday evening.

Rajput was booked by the Jobat police following complaint/directions by the Returning Officer of Jobat-ST assembly constituency, while Satna MP and his two PAs were booked by the Nagod police in Satna district after being found at the residence of one Sanjay Mishra in Raigaon-SC constituency after close of campaigning on Wednesday.

A video of war of words between Kalpana Verma, the Congress candidate from Raigaon-SC seat and BJP MP Ganesh Singh over the latter's presence at a house in the bypoll-bound constituency despite campaigning having ended, had gone viral on Wednesday evening.

Bypolls are slated for one Lok Sabha seat, the Khandwa-Burhanpur constituency and three assembly seats, Raigaon-SC, Jobat-ST and Pritvipur on October 30.