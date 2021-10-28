PM Modi heralded political stability, gave GDP human face: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Wednesday credited PM Narendra Modi for heralding political stability in the country and placing the interests of the poor at the centre stage of the policy-making.

Stating that Modi is the most successful prime minister, Shah in a speech at a conclave to deliberate on 20 years of the PM’s public service said that the gross domestic product (GDP) seen in statistics previously has been given a human face by his NDA government.

Claiming that the multi-party system of democracy was seen to have been shattered by 2014 when the “nation was gripped with policy paralysis”, Shah said the people endorsed Modi convincingly on the back of his track record as the chief minister of Gujarat.

A BJP affiliated think tan, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is holding the conclave with a cross-section of politicians, former bureaucrats and diplomats and economists.

Referring to an earlier remark, Shah said he stands by the statement that the development of the country cannot take place with an army of illiterate, while citing the school enrollments in Gujarat during the stint of Modi as CM to showcase the efforts to improve the reach of education in the state. “I’ve been trolled for the statement, but I stand by my remarks,” he added.

The home minister said the UPA dispensation took the country to the state of a policy paralysis along with popular disenchantment with the political class. The people showed faith in Modi since he had delivered in Gujarat. Lauding the PM’s decisive leadership, Shah referred to decisions of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A and said that the twin agenda had been lingering on for decades until the Centre took the decisive steps after 2019.