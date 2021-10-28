STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into 'extortion bid' in Aryan case

Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said.

Published: 28th October 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said.

All the complaints have been clubbed together. On Tuesday and Wednesday, police recorded Sail's statement. Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) will supervise the enquiry and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as supervisory officer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, Police Inspector Ajay Sawant, Assistant PI Shrikant Karkar and Sub Inspector Prakash Gawali will be part of the enquiry team. The order of enquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police Cruise drug case Aryan Khan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp