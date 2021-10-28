Patna Diary: Chhath-puja now a global phenomenon, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Rajesh K Thakur By

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was recently in Patna on his 3-day visit to attend the centenary function of Bihar Legislative assembly, said that the Chhath-puja has become a global festival. “From Nawada to New-Jersey and from Begusarai to Boston, the Chhath-maiya is worshiped on a large scale. This is a proof that the enterprising people associated with the culture of Bihar have made their place on the world stage,” the President said. The Chhath-puja in Bihar is observed with much religious fervour and enthusiasm by offering prayer to the Sun god standing in water. “Bihar’s Loknayaak JP Narayan had given extraordinary leadership to the nationwide struggle in the interest of democracy,” he said speaking as chief guest at the centenary function.

450 surgeons at orthopaedic conference in Patna

Approximately, 450 orthopaedics surgeons including 100 from other states, will attend the 47th annual conference of Bihar Orthopaedic Association in Patna from October 29 to 31 and delivery their expert lectures on the latest medical advancements made in the orthopaedic surgery. Dr Rajeev Anand- organising secretary of host Bihar Orthopaedic Association said that deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad will inaugurate the conference while Dr B Shivashanaker-the president of Indian Orthopaedic Association will be the guest of honour. He said that research papers in addition to expert lectures on various advancements in orthopaedic including the High Tibial Osteotomy will be held during the two day meet. A meeting of members of hosting organisation was held on Wednesday here.

Infant mortality rate in state less than nat’l avg

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey claimed that infant mortality in the state is less than the national average according to sample registration survey. He said that state’s infant mortality rate is 29% per 1,000 live births compared the national average of infant mortality rate of 30%. “As per data, the infant mortality rate of Bihar was 52% per 1000 lie births in 2009 ,which has now reduced to 29 in 2019,” he claimed, adding that a plethora of works started in health sectors by the state government has helped the state in reducing the infant mortality rate. “The health authorities are running special newborn care units for neonatal care,” he said.

State to foray into film shooting, development

Bihar with its green sceneries and natural beauty is moving up to throw open the opportunities to the film-makers and producers to come and start the filmmaking and shooting works in the state. Recently, the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited chaired a meeting with renowned filmmakers, producers, actors and other film workers to discuss about the state’s potential in promoting filmmaking and shooting opportunities. Bandana Preyashi, secretary, Department of Art, Culture & Youth, Bihar government, had discussion with experts in the field and also received suggestions for making the development.

