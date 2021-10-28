STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape-accused wanted in Uttar Pradesh traced to Maharashtra

The Raebareli police recently got a tip-off and based on the mobile phone location of the accused, came to know that he was in the hiding in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi.

Published: 28th October 2021

Stop Rape

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: Police here in Maharashtra have arrested a man who was on the run for last two years after a rape case was registered against him at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

A case had been registered in Raebareli against 26-year-old accused for allegedly raping and threatening a widow from his village there, said senior police inspector Sital Raut from Shanti Nagar police station in Thane's Bhiwandi town.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Five arrested for extorting money from wife of rape case accused

The Raebareli police recently got a tip-off and based on the mobile phone location of the accused, came to know that he was in the hiding in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi.

They sought help from the Shanti Nagar police, who traced the accused on Wednesday and arrested him, the official said.

