Two killed, 10 injured as bus overturns in Indore

Published: 28th October 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

INDORE: Two passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place in Manpur area when the bus was on its way to Indore from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

The bus driver, in order to avoid hitting a stationary cement-laden truck parked on a roadside on the Mumbai-Agra national higheway, turned the vehicle in high speed following which it overturned, the official said.

Two men were killed in the accident, he said, adding that they were yet to be identified.

The injured 10 people were admitted to different hospitals in Indore and Manpur, the official said.

Comments

