UP man held in sedition case after Facebook post celebrating Pakistan win in T20 match goes viral

At least nine other people have been arrested and detained in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on similar charges in the last couple of days.

Published: 28th October 2021 03:03 PM

Sedition; dissent

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations/Tapas Ranjan)

By PTI

BUDAUN: A man has been arrested here in a sedition case for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the T-20 World Cup match, police said on Thursday.

Niaz, a resident of Faizganj Behta area, posted the picture of Pakistani flag and wrote objectionable comments in support of Pakistan on Facebook after the match, according to a complaint filed against him by Punit Shakya of Hindu Jagran Manch.

In his complaint, Shakya said Niaz's post was going viral, leading to outrage among netizens.

Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said Niaz posted a picture of Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account and captioned, "I love you Pakistan, I miss you Pakistan, Jeet Mubarak Pakistan".

Niaz was booked for sedition and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday and sent to jail on Wednesday, the SSP said.

Five such cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur against seven people for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team.

Three engineering students, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and studying in a campus in Agra, were arrested on Wednesday for posting celebratory messages on their WhatsApp status.

A private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after she was sacked by the school management for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory.

Pakistan on Sunday had drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win in 13 attempts over their arch-rivals India in a World Cup match.

