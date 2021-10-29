STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5 killed, 4 injured in road tragedy in UP's Kushinagar

Published: 29th October 2021 02:41 PM

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Five people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor at Ramkola-Kaptanganj road in Kushinagar district, police said on Friday.

All occupants belonged to Deoria district and were returning from a function in Kushinagar late on Thursday evening when the incident took place, police said.

Coming from the opposite direction, a tractor rammed into the car at Baghakuti village and turned it upside down, police said.

The tractor too got badly damaged but its driver managed to flee the scene, they said.

Police rushed the victims to the hospital when it was intimated about the incident by some locals.

The deceased were identified as Pyarelal (25), Abhishek Verma (26), Jeetu Maddhesia (20), Raj Ahmad (24), who was driving the car, and Sundaram Chaube (29), police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

