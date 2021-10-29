Aryan Khan to spend one more night behind bars; jail official says papers did not reach in time

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs case on Thursday, will not be released from jail on Friday. He will be released on Saturday morning, according to Arthur Road Jail officials.

“We won't give special treatment for anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5. 30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today,” an official told PTI.

The assertion by the prison official came even as there were indications from Aryan's legal team that a “slight postponement till 7 pm" was possible.

"A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials wait until 5.35 pm for this", Nitin Waychal, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent, said

Aryan Khan's bail | A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials wait until 5.35 pm for this: Nitin Waychal, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent pic.twitter.com/bV3fz9N7LD — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The court has accepted Juhi Chawla, a co-star of SRK in many films, as the surety in Aryan's bail and she signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials, said Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Maneshinde said the Bombay High Court will send the orders directly to the jail after the court formalities are completed.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly left in a small motorcade along with aides and security personnel to pick up son Aryan from the jail.

Justice NW Sambre granted bail to Aryan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - on Thursday evening, but the bail orders were received only on Friday, paving the way for the trio to return home.

Soon after the bail verdict was pronounced Thursday, SRK reportedly shed tears of joy, and later met his entire legal defence team which had been fighting for Aryan's release for the past four weeks.

The happy-go-lucky Aryan - who left home on October 2 for a fun-filled Mumbai-Goa cruise voyage, totally oblivious of what was in store - was suddenly detained after the NCB swoop, arrested the following day, and has been in custody since then - making it a total of 28 days that he slept away from his 'Mannat' bedroom.

(With agency inputs)