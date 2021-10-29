STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam to vaccinate all eligible population by January 15: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

We are targeting these 10 lakh people now and will launch a massive door-to-door vaccination drive for seven days in most interior places, the CM said.

Published: 29th October 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is targeting to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all its eligible population, estimated to be around 2.1 crore, with both doses by January 15 next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Accordingly, the first doses of vaccines to all the people above 18 years will be completed by November 20, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"We have given 2.78 crore jabs to our people, including 77 lakh people with double doses. We have around 2.1 crore eligible population for the vaccines and around 2,00,76,000 have received the first dose," he added.

All the willing and concerned people above 18 years of age have almost taken at least the first dose of vaccine and the remaining around 10 lakh people are a "resistant population", who are either not willing to take the jabs or some very senior people not able to come to the vaccine centres, Sarma said.

"We are targeting these 10 lakh people now and will launch a massive door-to-door vaccination drive for seven days in most interior places so that we will be able to vaccinate all the people by November 20.

"If we can do that, then we have set a target to complete vaccination of all our eligible people with both doses by January 15 next year," he said.

The chief minister hoped that once the state is fully vaccinated, the third wave of the pandemic will not have much impact on its people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
himanta biswa sarma assam government covid vaccination
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp