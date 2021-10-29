STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP MP Danish Ali urges PM Modi to set up medical college, hospital under Jamia Millia Islamia

This medical facility will help not only the large south Delhi and NCR population but also provide succour to the huge hapless population of western UP, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said.
 

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP's Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the long-pending demand of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia to set up a hospital and medical college under it.

In a letter to Modi, the Bahujan Samaj Party leader said the "deep scars" of the Covid second wave will remain for a very long time and serve as a reminder of the poor medical infrastructure that made "us pay a very heavy price for our unpreparedness and unforgivable negligence".

"As per WHO report, the present challenge is far from over and our health infrastructure is far from adequate, I request you to accept the long-pending demand of Delhi-based central university, Jamia Millia Islamia, which is celebrating it's 101st foundation day today, to set up a hospital and medical college," he said.

This medical facility will help not only the large south Delhi and NCR population but also provide succour to the huge hapless population of western UP, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said.

A large plot of land of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department is lying vacant in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar area near the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Ali pointed out.

This plot can be allotted to Jamia Millia Islamia for building the medical facility for the benefit of the huge population of Delhi and UP, he said.

"You will appreciate that Jamia Millia Islamia is a product of India's freedom movement and an embodiment of the idea of India as conceived by the leaders of our freedom struggle. Last year, Jamia stood first in the overall ranking of Indian universities," Ali said in his letter to Modi.

A medical college at the campus was promised many times by the previous governments but the promise was never fulfilled, he said.

"However, in the present situation, it is urgently needed and quite possible as you are the Prime Minister of India and your party is ruling the state of Uttar Pradesh," Ali said.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly direct the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji to initiate the process of allotment of the said plot and make other necessary arrangements for realising a dream of a high standard Medical College and hospital that will be dedicated to serve the nation," he said.

The MP hoped that the prime minister would give the gift of a medical complex to Jamia Millia Islamia on the occasion of its 101st foundation day to help it serve the nation better.

