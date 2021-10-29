STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Uttarakhand CM Vijay Bahuguna calls bluff on Harish Rawat’s claims

Rawat claimed that many in the ruling BJP  including the turncoats were in contact with the Congress leaders to leave the ruling party. 

Published: 29th October 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:25 AM

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, who led the rebellion in 2016 when nine Congress MLAs joined the BJP, challenged his former colleague Harish Rawat to reveal the constituency from where he planned to contest in the state. 

“Rawatji must reveal from which Assembly constituency seat or seats he is planning to contest next year. He is overconfident despite losing from both the seats he contested from in 2017,” he said. 

Bahuguna also asserted that there is no disgruntle among the BJP MLAs.

The former Congress leader was the chief minister of Uttarakhand from March 2012 till January 2014. He had resigned after widespread allegations following the 2013 deluge which rocked the Kedarnath Valley. 

Meanwhile, Rawat claimed that many in the ruling BJP  including the turncoats were in contact with the Congress leaders to leave the ruling party. 

“Elections are the ultimate test (of political leaders). We will vet the person based on how they can help our organisation in the elections,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said. 

