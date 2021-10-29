Goa MLAs Churchill Alemao, Rohan Khaunte meet Mamata Banerjee

PANAJI: Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte and NCP legislator Churchill Alemao on Friday met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at Dona Paula near here.



The West Bengal chief minister is on a three-day visit to Goa after her party recently announced that it would contest the next year's assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state.



The TMC and (political strategist) Prashant Kishor have been in touch with me for some time," Khaunte told reporters afterwards.



It was important that everyone came together to take on the BJP, he said.



I wanted to understand her (Banerjee's) vision for Goa and what is in her mind.... There is a general feeling that all political parties should come together (against the BJP). I wanted to understand what the TMC wants to do in Goa, he said.



NCP MLA Alemao said he paid a courtesy visit to Banerjee.