STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Dalit family attacked for visiting temple; 20 booked

As per the FIR, the accused were angry that Govind Vaghela and his family had visited the Ram temple at Ner village on October 20 to offer prayers when a Prana Pratishtha ritual was underway.
 

Published: 29th October 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

GANDHIDHAM: Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked by around 20 men for visiting a temple in their village near Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Friday.

While the alleged incident took place on Tuesday (October 26) at Ner village under Bhachau police station, no arrests have been made so far, deputy superintendent of police Kishorsinh Zala said.

"Two FIRs were registered in this regard, one by Govind Vaghela and another by his father Jagabhai. The duo claimed that around 20 persons attacked them. We have formed eight teams to nab the culprits," Zala said.

The case has been registered against a mob of 20 persons, including Kana Ahir, Rajesh Maharaj, Kesra Rabai, Paba Rabari and Kana Koli, on the charges of attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, assault, and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it was stated.

As per the FIR, the accused were angry that Govind Vaghela and his family had visited the Ram temple at Ner village on October 20 to offer prayers when a Prana Pratishtha ritual was underway.

On October 26, Vaghela was at his shop, when he learnt that some persons had destroyed his standing crop by sending cattle into his field, the complaint stated.

When the complainant and his uncle Ganesh Vaghela reached the spot, the accused attacked them with pipes, sticks and sharp weapons for visiting the temple, the police said.

As per the FIR, the accused had also allegedly stolen a mobile phone and damaged the complainant's rickshaw.

The complainant has also alleged that the accused had attacked his mother Badhiben, father Jagabhai and two other relatives, and the six victims were treated at a general hospital in Bhuj. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dalit family attacked Gujarat dalit family attacked dalit oppression
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp