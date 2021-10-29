Gujarat: Dalit family attacked for visiting temple; 20 booked

By PTI

GANDHIDHAM: Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked by around 20 men for visiting a temple in their village near Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Friday.



While the alleged incident took place on Tuesday (October 26) at Ner village under Bhachau police station, no arrests have been made so far, deputy superintendent of police Kishorsinh Zala said.



"Two FIRs were registered in this regard, one by Govind Vaghela and another by his father Jagabhai. The duo claimed that around 20 persons attacked them. We have formed eight teams to nab the culprits," Zala said.



The case has been registered against a mob of 20 persons, including Kana Ahir, Rajesh Maharaj, Kesra Rabai, Paba Rabari and Kana Koli, on the charges of attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, assault, and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it was stated.



As per the FIR, the accused were angry that Govind Vaghela and his family had visited the Ram temple at Ner village on October 20 to offer prayers when a Prana Pratishtha ritual was underway.



On October 26, Vaghela was at his shop, when he learnt that some persons had destroyed his standing crop by sending cattle into his field, the complaint stated.



When the complainant and his uncle Ganesh Vaghela reached the spot, the accused attacked them with pipes, sticks and sharp weapons for visiting the temple, the police said.



As per the FIR, the accused had also allegedly stolen a mobile phone and damaged the complainant's rickshaw.



The complainant has also alleged that the accused had attacked his mother Badhiben, father Jagabhai and two other relatives, and the six victims were treated at a general hospital in Bhuj.