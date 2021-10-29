STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde gets threat letter from Naxals

The police official said the letter warns that the minister, a resident of Thane city, and his family members will have to pay a "heavy price" for the state government's actions against Naxals.

THANE: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde has received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxals, a senior police official said on Friday.

The official, attached to the Thane Police commissionerate, said the Urban Development Minister received the threat letter 10 to 15 days back.

Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader, is also the guardian minister of Thane and Gadchiroli districts.

Gadchiroli, located in eastern Maharashtra, is a Naxal-affected district.

He said the letter has the CPI (Maoist), a banned outfit of Naxals, written on it.

An offence under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station here against unidentified persons, the official said.

The crime branch of the Thane city police is probing the matter, he added.

