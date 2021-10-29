STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee parries question on her being in race for PM's post in 2024

"If I tell you everything right now what I will tell later?" Mamata told reporters while responding to a question if she is running for the country's top post in 2024.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday deflected questions about whether she will be in the race for the prime minister's post in the next general elections.

"If I tell you everything right now what I will tell later?" she told reporters while responding to a question if she is running for the country's top post in 2024.

Speculation is rife that after her party Trinamool Congress's resounding victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year, Banerjee eyes to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC supremo is on a three-day visit to Goa from Thursday evening as her party has announced its decision to contest the Goa Assembly elections slated early next year.

When asked whether the motive behind her party TMC contesting the upcoming Goa polls was part of larger plan of the next Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said, "We will contest the elections in 2024."

"We are transparent. We don't play hide and seek. We are a transparent party," she asserted.

When another journalist asked the same question, Banerjee said in a lighter vein, "Why don't you contest the election for PM's post. You are media, you can also contest."

TMC's poll strategist for Goa elections, Prashant Kishor, had recently said the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics for the next several decades and the party will not go anywhere irrespective of whether it wins or loses.

When asked about his statement, Banerjee said that instead of asking her about it, the reporters should raise the query with Kishor.

"Maybe, he means to say that if we don't do it properly, BJP is going to stay," she said.

Founded in 1998, the TMC, which currently rules West Bengal, has announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa in the upcoming polls.
 

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Mamata Banerjee 2024 PM candidate
    India Matters
    Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
    Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
    Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
    Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
    Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
    Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
    Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp