Militant with role in civilian killings silenced in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A militant, who was involved in the killing of two migrant labourers in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and was on mission to eliminate a shopkeeper, was shot dead in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said during the intervening night of October 27 and 28, militants fired upon a patrol party of police and Rashtria Rifles at Cherdari area in north Kashmir.

Security personnel retaliated and neutralised the militant from Kulgam, he added.

The spokesperson said as per police records, the slain militant was a part of the group involved in killing of two non-locals from Bihar in Wanpoh area of Kulgam.

A pistol, one loaded magazine and a grenade was recovered from the encounter site.

IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain militant was on mission to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, police said a person with a firearm was arrested by security forces in Kishtwar. The arrested person was been identified as a resident Malipath, Kishtwar.