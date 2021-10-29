STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militant with role in civilian killings silenced in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A police spokesperson said during the intervening night of October 27 and 28, militants fired upon a patrol party of police and Rashtria Rifles at Cherdari area in north Kashmir.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A militant, who was involved in the killing of two migrant labourers in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and was on mission to eliminate a shopkeeper, was shot dead in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said during the intervening night of October 27 and 28, militants fired upon a patrol party of police and Rashtria Rifles at Cherdari area in north Kashmir.

Security personnel retaliated and neutralised the militant from Kulgam, he added. 

The spokesperson said as per police records, the slain militant was a part of the group involved in killing of two non-locals from Bihar in Wanpoh area of Kulgam. 

A pistol, one loaded magazine and a grenade was recovered from the encounter site.

IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain militant was on mission to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla. 

Meanwhile, police said a person with a firearm was arrested by security forces in Kishtwar. The arrested person was been identified as a resident Malipath, Kishtwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtria Rifles Kulgam Encounter
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp