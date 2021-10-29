Modi government mulls formation of coastal police for islands

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government may consider formation of separate coastal police cadre in all states for monitoring islands in the country with aid of technology, officials said on Thursday after Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting of Consultative Committee of the ministry to review coastal security.

Following the meeting, Shah put out a tweet stating that the Modi government is striving to make India’s coastal security impenetrable using technology and by coordinating with all the states and the other stakeholders.

It was the lack of surveillance along the coastline that had allowed 10 terrorists to sail to Mumbai from Pakistan and carry out the worst ever terrorist attack in India on November 26, 2008 that left 166 people dead.

Since then, the Centre has taken several measures to establish a robust multi-layered surveillance system along the country’s 7,517-km-long coastline that touches 13 states and Union territories.

The country also has around 1,197 islands.

“For the first time, all islands of the country have been surveyed and many important decisions are being taken on the basis of reports received in this regard. Suggestions received for formation of separate Coastal Police Cadre in all states and monitoring of islands and coastal areas with the help of technology,” the ministry said.

It added that many ministries and agencies have a role in coastal security and they would be further strengthened soon, after a meeting of all stakeholders under the chairmanship of PM Modi.