STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More universities can offer open learning as UGC relaxes norms

India’s higher education regulator has permitted seven more universities to offer online degree programmes after releasing a list of nearly 50 such institutions over the last two months.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s higher education regulator has permitted seven more universities to offer online degree programmes after releasing a list of nearly 50 such institutions over the last two months.

The seven institutions are from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The list has been prepared after meetings of the standing appellate committee of the University Grants Commission, conducted in June and July.

The UGC had earlier allowed 50 institutions to offer online degree programmes. 

The commission has said that the institutions can offer the online programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per regulations, and if they fail to comply, they can discontinue the programmes and inform the UGC accordingly. 

Under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017 that were introduced with an aim to improve the quality of open and distance learning, only universities can offer these courses and the main quality eligibility benchmark is NAAC score of 3.26 on a 4-point scale.

UThe programmes allowed include degree programmes for which UGC approval is needed. However, certificate, diploma programmes can also be conducted with approval of statutory authorities and relevant regulatory authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Grants Commission Open Learning
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp