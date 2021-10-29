STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP government to allot free plots for big-size families in rural areas

This scheme has been implemented with the objective of ensuring that every family has the right to a dignified life with minimum basic necessities.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:12 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: There’s good news for big-size joint families which are forced to live in small houses in Madhya Pradesh.

The MP government has decided to ensure that not more than one family has to live in one house.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reiterated his resolve that free residential plots will be provided by the government, in cases where more than one family (comprising a couple and their children) is living in a single house, if they do not have any plot of land to live in.

Calling the decision “historic”, the CM said, “This will also open the way for the construction of more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the benefits of other schemes will also be available.”

“This is a historic decision in favour of the poor. Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna, the state government has issued guidelines for allotment of plots on abaadi (populated) land in rural areas,” he said.

On getting the resid ential plot, it will be helped in getting loans from government schemes and banks. 

The Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna has been started by the state government to provide residential plots to the eligible families in each gram panchayat.

Under the scheme, respective district collectors have been empowered with respect to the availability of abaadi land’.

The maximum area of the plot for allotment will be 60 square metre. Only those applicant families will be eligible to apply who are residents of the respective village.

For getting a residential plot, application has to be submitted online through the SAARA portal.

The village-wise list of eligible families under the scheme will be published for the purpose of inviting objections and suggestions from villagers.

