STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Nawan Punjab BJP De Naal': Saffron party to contest all seats, ready for tie-up

The party has repeated its stand that it is ready to have a dialogue with the protesting farmers as it claims that they have been 'misguided for vested political interests'.

Published: 29th October 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in assembly elections for which as the party has given a new slogan – ‘Nawan Punjab BJP De Naal’ (A new Punjab with BJP). The party is open to seat sharing if Amarinder Singh floats his new outfit. 

The party has repeated its stand that it is ready to have a dialogue with the protesting farmers as it claims that they have been “misguided for vested political interests”.

The BJP’s Punjab in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday sought to clear his stand on the question of alliance with Amarinder.

“As of now Amarinder has said he is ready for seat sharing, so let him respond. My party’s parliamentary board will decide on it,” Shekhawat said.

“We will welcome all those who accept our ideology,” he said, claiming the party will form the next government in the state.

He said the Congress state unit was a divided house and that in the last six months,over 5,000 people from other parties have joined the BJP in Punjab. Shekhawat said the BJP will give due political recognition to all segments in the state. He accused the other parties of lacking any vision for the prosperity of the state. “The voters will reject them.”

On the farmers’ agitation, he said the government put the new agricultural laws on hold for 18 months.

“Even now we are ready for talks as our intentions to address the issue can never be doubted. Our doors are always open,” he said.

On expanding the BSF jurisdiction, Shekhawat said national security was beyond compromise.

The incidents of drug smuggling and drones carrying weapons had increased manifold. Amarinder had raised the issue a number of times with Home Minister Amit Shah. 

“The special assembly session called on November 8 by CM Charanjit Singh Channi on the BSF jurisdiction is a ploy to divert the attention of the public from key issues,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Amarinder Singh Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp