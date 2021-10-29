STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS stock-taking meet kicks off in Karnataka amid policy concerns

The RSS will adopt a resolution against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, besides chalking out the organisational expansion plan.

Published: 29th October 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Three-day-long national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Dharwar, Karnataka, on Thursday with its chief Mohan Bhagwat leading the stock-taking exercise of the organisation. 

There’s also a likelihood of the leaders exchanging their views on current issues, including farm agitation and the state of economy. 

The annual meeting is taking at a time when the farm and labour wings of the RSS are growing restive against the prevailing farmer unrest and the disinvestment programme of the government, which is likely to gain steam with the successful privatisation of Air India.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) had shot off an angry letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before holding a nationwide protest against the farm distress.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is also upping the ante against the disinvestment programme. 

While the RSS has said the meeting will focus on organisational matters, it has held a few meetings in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, in the run-up to the Dharwar meeting. 

The 350 delegates, including the area and zonal heads of the RSS across the country are taking part in the national executive committee meeting. 

The general secretaries of the RSS affiliates, including the BJP, are also taking part in the three-day meeting.

With polls in five states due next year, RSS and BJP brass is also likely to exchange feedback.

