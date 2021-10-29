Shortage of fertilizers drive a middle-aged farmer to die by suicide in MP’s Ashok Nagar district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Deepening shortage of fertilizers allegedly drove a middle-aged farmer to die by suicide in Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 44-year-old farmer identified as Dhanpal Yadav, owned 12 bighas land in Piprol village in Gwalior-Chambal region’s Ashok Nagar district.

His younger brother Vivek Yadav and nephew Vijaypal Yadav alleged that Dhanpal was worried owing to the low agricultural yield last season. His woes were compounded lately by the non-availability of fertilizer.

"He was visiting fertilizer distribution societies for 10-15 days. However, Dhanpal was unable to get fertilizers. So he consumed poison on Thursday evening,” the duo alleged.

He was first rushed by kin to a hospital in Ishagarh town, from where doctors referred him to Ashok Nagar district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The on-duty doctor at Ashok Nagar district hospital, Dr Gaurav Bansal said Yadav was brought dead to the hospital.

“It appears to be a case of poisoning, his kin also allege that Dhanpal consumed poison. But the actual cause of death will be established by the autopsy findings only,” Dr Bansal said.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Nagar City Kotwali released a media statement, mentioning that the autopsy of the farmer's body has been conducted, but in the short PM, nothing clearly suggests that poisoning could've caused death. Owing to this viscera has been preserved for further forensic analysis.

"None among the deceased farmer's kin, including his brother, nephew, and wife have told the police about him having consumed poison or about his inability to get fertilizers since many days. Instead, he had told his kin about continuous stomach pain for the last two days. His wife has told police that he was not eating anything for two days and was instead on intoxicants," the police's media statement said on Friday.

Fertilizer crisis, particularly DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer shortage is being reported from various districts of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions, amid assurances of situation normalizing soon, by union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia (both hailing from Gwalior-Chambal region) and the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the availability of DAP, Urea, NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium) will be ensured as per the requirement of the state, farmers should not worry. He told farmers to shed the mindset of manure shortage and not to worry, required quantities of manure will be provided from time to time. 32 additional rakes will reach various places in the state by October 31. This urea will be made available to the farmers. Discussion has been held with the central government for the supply of fertilizers in November.

“We will definitely get manure as per the requirement of the state,” CM said while reviewing the status of fertilizer availability and supply of fertilizers in the state.

Chouhan said that by the end of October last year, 3.48 lakh metric tonnes urea had been lifted by the farmers. This year 3.18 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted. The remaining quantity will also be made available by month-end. Last year, till the end of October, 2.78 lakh metric tonnes DAP was purchased by farmers. This year, 2.31 lakh metric tonnes DAP has been purchased by farmers, and the remaining quantity is also being made available.

He added that NPK is also available in adequate quantities and appealed to the farmers to use NPK and super phosphate also if the need arises.

Importantly, the shortage of fertilizers has been reported from Bundelkhand region of adjoining MP too. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in UP’s Lalitpur district on Friday, to meet families of two farmers, who have reportedly died following shortage of fertilizers recently.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).