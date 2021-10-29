Three-day National Tribal Dance Festival off to grand start in Raipur

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A march-past by tribal artists from seven countries as well as those from 27 Indian states and six Union Territories marked the opening of the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Thursday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurated the event which was presided over by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel. In a short message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the cultural event.

Chhattisgarh is hosting the festival where Indian and international tribal artists and folk dance troupe will take part in unique cultural shows, rituals and traditions. Over 1,500 members representing the diverse tribal ethnic communities are taking part in the event.

On the occasion, Soren praised Chhattisgarh for its ‘innovative initiative on preserving, safeguarding and promoting the culture of the tribals’.

“This is not just the dance festival but also recognising the tribals with high regard.”

With a 32 per cent tribal population, Chhattisgarh has one of the largest presences of tribals in the country.

“Unity in diversity is our identity and strength. It’s the second edition of the Tribal Dance Festival. We wish to create Chhattisgarh as a world forum for the tribals,” Baghel asserted.

The daily tribal dance show will begin from morning 9 and will continue till late evening.

The event will exhibit the varieties of costumes, crafts and jewellery designs, food cuisine and much more related to lives and traditions of the tribal communities.

On the first day the folk artists from Uganda, Nigeria and Palestine along with the tribal groups from the north-east enthralled the spectators with their charming performance.