STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 per cent jump in suicide at India last year, Delhi on top: NCRB data

Chennai showed a slight decline in 2020 as against 2019 while Delhi recorded an increase of 24.8%, Bengaluru 5.5% and Mumbai observed a rise of 4.3%. 

Published: 30th October 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There was a 10% jump in suicides last year as compared to 2019, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). A total of 1,53,052 suicides were reported in the country in 2020. The suicide rate went up by 8.7%.

Delhi with 3,025 suicides earned the dubious distinction of topping among 53 mega cities. It was followed by Chennai which reported 2,430 suicides, Bengaluru (2,196) and Mumbai (1,282).

These four cities together saw almost 37.4% of the total cases reported from 53 mega cities.

Chennai showed a slight decline in 2020 as against 2019 while Delhi recorded an increase of 24.8%, Bengaluru 5.5% and Mumbai observed a rise of 4.3%. 

Family problems and illness become the major factors forcing people to take the extreme step. 

Ac-wage earners, followed by self-employed persons (male) and housewives contributed the highest numbers among those who ended their lives last year.

A total 1,085,32 of men ended their lives, maximum being daily-wagers (33,164) followed by self-employed (15,990) and unemployed persons (12,893), the NCRB report stated. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Crime Records Bureau Suicide Mental Health
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp