STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After 2019 Lok Sabha polls embarrassment, Congress to prevent fake membership

Congress general secretary incharge for UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flagged bogus membership issues during a recent meeting of party officials.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and daugther Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After burning fingers in 2019 Lok Sabha elections owing to bogus membership data generated through ‘Shakti App’, the Congress is working on a foolproof system to launch the digital membership drive starting November 1 before organisational elections.

The membership drive, to be launched by the Congress Data Cell under investment banker Praveen Chakravarty, who was criticised for party’s rout in 2019 election after it provided misleading inputs based on false data, is coming up with a digital system that will prevent fake membership data entry with an inbuilt process to validate it.   

“The Data Cell has asked all state units to provide names of party office bearers who will be directly involved with the membership drive and will be accountable for the entire process,” said a member of the Data cell.

Congress general secretary incharge for UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flagged bogus membership issues during a recent meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges and senior leaders chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the  membership drive, among other issues.

“She was categorical that the focus should be on enrollment of genuine people who want to work for the party rather than exaggerated membership figures of random enrollment. She said the party should be wary of inflated membership numbers and even if they get 5 genuine workers, it is fine,” said a senior party leader.  

The party will run a membership drive from November 1 to March 31, 2022 before electing a new party president by September 2022.  

The All India Congress Committee Data Analytics as AICC Technology was reorganised as Data Cell within the organisation in September 2020.

It was given a mandate to take various technology initiatives by development of appropriate systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti App Congress
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp