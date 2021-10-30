STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boost to ASI field offices in states

The new sanctioned posts under conservation and archaeology cadres for Agra circle are 43.

The ASI is the custodian of 3,678 heritage sites, including forts, in India. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For efficient conservation and maintenance of over thousands of protected monuments, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has increased the strength of its field offices in states. the allocation of additional staff was made after the revival of 41 posts and creation of 758 new posts across different cadres particularly conservation and archaeology, which was completed recently.

With the revision of the sanctioned strength, various circles (state level sub-offices) such as Chennai, Agra, Bhopal, Delhi, Dharwad and Lucknow including newly carved circles — Jabalpur, Trichy, Jhansi, Meerut, Hampi, Raiganj and Rajkot, and Hampi mini circle will be benefited the most. Some of these divisions have a couple of prominent UNESCO world heritage sites under their jurisdiction.

The new sanctioned posts under conservation and archaeology cadres for Agra circle are 43. This division comprises 266 monuments spreading in 26 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh including three world heritage structures of taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Delhi circle has also got a major share after revision of strength.

It has been given 46 archaeology and conservation posts. the ASI headquarters was sanctioned nearly 140 posts under different cadres including such as surveyor officer, drawing officer, draftsman, photographers, administrative officers, and clerks. the deputy director (administration) issued an office order earlier this month. In August 2020, the ASI created seven new circles to step up preservation of monuments after which a section of officials demanded to fill vacant posts. earlier, there were 29 circles

