STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta HC sets aside CAT’s ‘mala fide’ order against Alapan Bandopadhyay

Setting aside the CAT order, the high court directed that the hearing of the case would be conducted at CAT’s Kolkata unit.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay

Alapan Bandopadhyay. (Photo| EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In a sharply critical order dealing a blow to the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT)’s decision to transfer the hearing of former chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay’s case of alleged misconduct to Delhi, the Calcutta High Court on Friday said the “entire modus operandi” adopted by the Union of India “reeks of mala fides”.

Setting aside the CAT order, the high court directed that the hearing of the case would be conducted at CAT’s Kolkata unit.

“It is unfortunate that the Principal Bench of the CAT nurtured such efforts by passing the impugned transfer order, thereby paying obeisance to the diktat of the Union of India, which has been repeatedly held by the Supreme Court and various High Courts not to be a favoured litigant,” the judgment said.

“Rather, the responsibility of meting out justice and serving the cause of justice is on a much higher pedestal for the Union of India than an ordinary individual litigant,’’ the high court observed.

Bandopadhyay moved the high court challenging the CAT’s order of transferring his case of alleged misconduct.

He alleged that he was being harassed on the charge that he had not attended a meeting of PM Narendra Modi at an air force base on May 28 to assess the damage caused by a cyclone. 

The HC directed the Kolkata bench of CAT to decide the case on an expedite basis. The court further observed that such an action even by a quasi-judicial authority ‘leaves a bad taste in the mouth’ and also pose a threat to the federal structure as envisioned by the makers of the Constitution.      

Earlier, replying to a show cause notice slapped by the Centre asking why action should not be taken against him for not attending the meeting with the PM, Bandopadhyay had said he was accompanying Mamata Banerjee and went by the instructions of the state chief minister to whom he reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alapan Bandopadhyay Central Administrative Tribunal Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp