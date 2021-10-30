Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Anti-drone tech to counter UAV attacks

The Chandigarh administration is mulling over acquiring anti-drone technology to counter possible drone attacks. A meeting to discuss development on these lines took place between the Secretary, DRDO and senior officials of Chandigarh administration and police. The methods to counter threats from drones were discussed besides setting up of a cyber crime centre. The administration has recently banned the flying of drones in the city. The DRDO’s anti-drone system helps in intercepting, detecting and destroying drones. The system uses a laser-based kill mechanism to detect and destroy drones in the air.

New street-vending zones to rehabilitate sellers

The Chandigarh administration has directed the city municipal corporation to review the vending zones in the capital city. There are a total of 46 street earmarked as vending zones in the city and the urban planning department had recently allowed the setting up of 15 more to resettle 1,500 odd street vendors in the city. As no vending zones are allowed in Sector 17, all other sites in the city would be explored for the resettlement in order to enhance the income of street vendors. In a few instances, the vendors even refused to move to the new zones as they are of the view that there was little or no potential of income generation in these zones. Besides, 2,000 street vendors have not taken possession of the vending spaces allotted to them.

Chandigarh Horse Show gets under way

Some 100 horses from different parts of the country are taking part in the three-day Chandigarh Horse Show being held from October 29 to 31 at the Ranch of Equestrian Club in New Chandigarh. The teams of Chandigarh Police, Haryana Police, Punjab Armed Police, Navy, Gurgaon Horse Club, Budha Dal Public School, Patiala, and Verdinand Horse Academy are participating. The main objective of the show is to promote the equestrian sport among Indians. There will be 21 events including show jumping and tent pegging being held as per the guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Second dose overdue for 75,526 people

A total of 75,526 people in the city who took the first shot of Covid vaccine have not got themselves jabbed with the second dose even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses, said Chandigarh administration. Each person is being separately contacted on the given mobile number and a drive has been undertaken to administer the second dose in all overdue cases. It was also stated that those who have got their first dose from Chandigarh and then went to other places may get their second dose anywhere in India and should not wait for their return to the city.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com