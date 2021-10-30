STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh records 35 coronavirus cases, one death

The recovery count rose to 9,92,127 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and nine others completed home isolation during the day.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 35 new coronavirus infections and one death, a health department official said. The caseload in the state thus increased to 10,06,020, while the death toll reached 13,576.

The recovery count rose to 9,92,127 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and nine others completed home isolation during the day.

There are 317 active cases in the state now. Raipur district recorded eight new cases while Korea district recorded four cases. Durg recorded three cases while six districts including Korba reported two cases each.

No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts of Chhattisgarh. With 21,003 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,36,71,558.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,020, New cases 35, Death toll 13,576, Recovered 9,92,127, Active cases 317, today tests 21,003, Total tests 1,36,71,558.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp