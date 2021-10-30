STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TAWANG: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

More details are awaited. 

