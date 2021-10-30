STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Forgive and release our sons': Families of three Kashmiri students appeal to Yogi government

Showkat Ahmed Ganai, Arshad Yusuf and Inayat Altaf, the arrested trio, are students of Raja Balwant Singh College in Agra and study in the college under the PM Special Scholarship Scheme.

Published: 30th October 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium

India's Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. (Photo| ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The families of three Kashmiri youth arrested in Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in a T20 cricket match have appealed to the UP government to forgive and release the trio.

Showkat Ahmed Ganai, Arshad Yusuf and Inayat Altaf, the arrested trio, are students of Raja Balwant Singh College in Agra and study in the college under the PM Special Scholarship Scheme.

Mohammad Shaban Ganai said his son Showkat was in final year of his B.Tech course.

“He was arrested after the India-Pakistan match and lodged at the Agra central jail. We don’t know what has happened. If our sons have committed anything wrong, we apologise to authorities on their behalf. We urge the government to release them so that their career is not ruined,” he said.

Showkat’s mother also requested for her son’s release.

“I plead to authorities with folded hands that Showkat and the two other arrested students be released. I apologise to the government on their behalf.” 

While Showkat is from Bandipora district, Yusuf and Altaf are from Budgam district.

The widowed mother of Yusuf said the family was very poor.

“He is our last hope of livelihood. We apologise to authorities on his behalf and urge them to release him,” the distraught mother said, adding that she doesn’t have resource to reach Agra for meeting her son.

“We appeal the government to intervene on humanitarian grounds and release Yusuf and the two students.”

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also came out in support of the three students.

“The college authorities have given these students a clean chit & confirmed they didn’t shout any slogans. Rather than taking the college assurance at face value, the UP police is victimising these poor kids,” he tweeted.

The People Conference said punitive actions and harsh measures would further alienate young Kashmiris and would neither help reduce the ‘dil ki doori’ nor create an environment of trust and friendship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Showkat Ahmed Ganai Arshad Yusuf Inayat Altaf Raja Balwant Singh College India vs Pakistan World T20 World T20 2021 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp