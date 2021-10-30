Incredible India 2.0, free visa for five lakh in new tourism policy to mitigate lockdown impact

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Covid pandemic situation is under control in the country, Union tourism ministry has initiated several measures to boost the sector and facilitate stakeholders to overcome losses caused by lockdown restrictions.

Revised national tourism policy, loans to tour operators or guides, new data-driven ‘Incredible India 2.0’ campaign, free tourist visa to first five lakh applicants after opening of international borders, appointment of tourism officers in 20 Indian missions abroad and extension of e-visa to 169 countries are among various initiatives.

Under the new national tourism policy, the government is making provisions to ensure adequate investments in the sector, employment generation and community participation in tourism development with focus on development of tourism in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The draft of the policy is ready and may be released soon. The policy also envisages setting up of an inter-ministerial coordination committee, a policy implementation unit and also a task force for better implementations.

‘Incredible India 2.0’ campaign focuses on niche tourism products including yoga, wellness, luxury, cuisine, and wildlife among others.

“The Central and state governments have taken several measures to boost tourism and also encouraged investments in the tourism sector. Initiations include a national tourism policy that we wish to unveil after close consultations with the states and all stakeholders, consultation to provide industry status to various tourism projects, unsecured loans to tour operators and tourist guides who have been affected by the Covid pandemic,” said Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference held to discuss and deliberate tourist promotion in the southern region.