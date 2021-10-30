STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Navy receives first P15B stealth-guided-missile destroyer

The construction and delivery of this ship -- named 'Visakhapatnam' -- is another testament of impetus given by the government and the Navy to the indigenous warship construction programmes.

P15B stealth-guided-missile destroyer

P15B stealth-guided-missile destroyer (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy received its first P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer from Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday, an official statement said on Saturday. The construction and delivery of this ship -- named "Visakhapatnam" -- is another testament of impetus given by the government and the Navy to the indigenous warship construction programmes, it said.

A guided-missile destroyer has the capability to launch guided anti-aircraft missiles from its deck. "Visakhapatnam - first of the indigenous P15B stealth guided-missile destroyers being built at Mazgaon Dock, Mumbai delivered to Indian Navy on October 28, 2021," the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

"Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance combat readiness of Indian Navy but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," it added.

