Jharkhand HC directs State to arrange for virtual darshan of ‘Shravani Mela’

RANCHI: Jharkhand High Court directed the state government to make arrangements for ‘virtual darshan’ of the famous ‘Shravani Mela’ in Deoghar. The decision came on Friday after a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had reserved its order on Tuesday while hearing a PIL filed by a BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to allow the historic Shravani Mela at Baba Baidyanath Dham to be held amid the rising cases of Covid-19.

Notably, more than 30 lakh people visit Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple every year during the month-long Shravani Mela in Deoghar. Dubey had sought court’s intervention for allowing the Mela at a time when the Hemant Soren-led government decided to keep all places of worship closed looking at coronavirus pandemic.

“The Court has admitted our submission that in this time of pandemic it will not be in the interest of the people to organize Shravani Mela and had directed the state government to make proper arrangements for online darshan of the puja taking place in Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple,” said Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan.

The Court has denied intervening in this matter, he added. The Court, however, also expressed displeasure over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's statements that Sheavani Mela will not be allowed this year, despite the fact that the matter was pending with the High Court.

