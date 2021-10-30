STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loot in name of electricity bills will end when Congress comes to power in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader also shared a media report which claimed that the state's electricity department had handed over a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people are "reeling under 'loot' in the name of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and assured that this will end when her party comes to power.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule. The electricity department gave a notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living. This loot of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress party forms the government," tweeted Vadra.

Congress leader also shared a media report which claimed that the state's electricity department had handed over a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer.

Earlier on Friday, she slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

The Congress general secretary had also met the families of four farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizers.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won with a huge margin of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections BJP electricity bills
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp