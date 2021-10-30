STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra BJP to protest over non-payment of compensation to farmers on November 1

The party's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said BJP leaders have decided to register their protest by wearing black bands on their shoulders in public places.

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday announced that it will be holding a state-wide agitation on Monday to protest the state government's failure to address the woes of farmers, who suffered losses due to excess rainfall.

Speaking to reporters here, the party's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said BJP leaders have decided to register their protest by wearing black bands on their shoulders in public places.

"The party has decided to register its protest on Monday by sporting black bands in public places. Local leaders will submit a memorandum of demands at concerned government offices," Upadhye said.

The state BJP is appalled at the MVA government's insensitivity, as lakhs of farmers have lost their crops, soil and livelihood due to excess rainfall, he said.

"The damage assessment is yet to be completed in several villages and districts. Farmers have not yet received their compensation. It seems this government is more interested in the son of a Hindi film actor than the plight of farmers," the BJP leader said.

The state sugar commissionerate's decision is also against farmers, as electricity expenses will be deducted from the procurement money paid by sugar mills to cultivators, bringing down their earnings further.

